Sara Ali Khan says brother Ibrahim is ‘definitely interested’ in joining Bollywood: ‘It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him’

Updated: May 09, 2020 09:42 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has said that joining Bollywood is definitely something her brother, Ibrahim, is interested in, but he first has to complete his education before he can become a professional actor. Sara and Ibrahim are the children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Sara said, “He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he’ll do it.”

Sara, who most recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, continued, “There’s a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he’ll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him.”

Ibrahim has been putting himself out there more often recently, with regular appearances on Sara’s Instagram and his own TikTok videos. In an earlier interview, Saif had also spoken about the possibility of Ibrahim joining the film industry.

Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”

Sharing his advice for Ibrahim, Saif added, “It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.”

