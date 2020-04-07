Sara Ali Khan shares happy memory of her impromptu dance on a New York street. Watch

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback video on the occasion of World Health Day along with a poem that says happy is equal to being healthy. The video is from her US vacation when she danced on the street like no one’s watching.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote in her typical rhyming style, “Because Happy = Healthy. So Happy World Health Day. Stay motivated and positive- it’s the only way. Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit.”

Dressed in winter wear complete with a muffler around her shoulders, Sara can be seen grooving to the live music played by a street musician on a busy street. The video garnered almost 8,00,000 views within one hour on Instagram.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Please stop being so cute.” One more said, “Awesome, you are the best.” A fan called Sara’s impromptu performance “best dance”.

Meanwhile, Sara has been sharing videos of her home workout and dance rehearsals. A day before, she shared a video from her dance practice and wrote, “Monday motivation. Sara’s suggestion - dance edition. Revisit any previous tradition. Riyaaz, training, repetition. It’ll all come to fruition. And of course- I must mention. In this ‘quarantime’ any routine will help your condition #sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe.”

She also shared a complete Tabata workout guide for her fans along with a video on Instagram.

She suffers from PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease) which makes it difficult for her to lose weight. Talking about her weight loss journey, she and had told Elle magazine in an interview, “It is one of the things that I struggle with till date because the only real cure is a constant, consistent, focused and determined lifestyle change. There is no shortcut to it.”

