Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aaryan’s dad in Mumbai hospital, see pics

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:52 IST

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan visited her rumoured boyfriend and actor Kartik Aaryan’s father in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. The duo was spotted outside the hospital and Kartik was seen trying to escape the paparazzi. Sara and Kartik have worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel that they wrapped recently and are rumoured to be dating ever since.

Earlier in the day, Sara was spotted outside the Mumbai airport as she came to pick up Kartik. While Sara wore a peach and white printed salwar-kameez, Kartik wasdressed in a casual ensemble with a black t-shirt and pants.

Outside the hospital, Sara was seen in the same dress but Kartik had switched to a white tshirt and black track pants. Later, they got into the same car and drove away.

Sara had first sparked the rumours when she appeared on Koffee With Karan, and spoke about having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and how she would like to go on a date with him. To which, her dad Saif had said she could do so if he has the money. Later asked about the same, Kartik blushed, saying that he was busy making money, as Saif has said, to be able to take Sara out on a date.

Both the young actors have been spotted picking up and dropping each other off at the Mumbai airport. She also visited him in Lucknow, where he had been filming Pati Patni Aur Woh, and he flew to Thailand, where she celebrated her birthday.

Sara and Kartik’s first film together, tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal that starred Deepika Padukone and Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan. Speaking about working with Kartik, Sara recently said, “It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working. I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that.”

Kartik too said about Sara, “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. she has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 11:51 IST