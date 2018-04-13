Sara Ali Khan will match Ranveer Singh’s craziness in Simmba, says Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty seems very pleased with his casting choice for his upcoming film, Simmba. The director was all praises for his lead female actor, Sara Ali Khan, in a recent interview to Mid-Day.

“When I met Sara for the first time, I realised she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films,” Rohit said about Sara. She will make her big Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. Talking more about Sara’s personality, the director said, “Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she’d be perfect for Simmba. She’ll match Ranveer’s craziness because her character in the film is such.”

Sara was supposed to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film ran into trouble when Kapoor and co-producers KriArj Entertainment had a disagreement over payment issues. Now, Ronnie Screwvala has taken over the project as a producer but the release date for the film has still not been finalised.

Simmba, meanwhile, will release on December 28. It is an action drama in which Ranveer plays a quirky police officer, Sangram Bhalerao. Karan Johar is producing the film.

Ranveer is also excited about working with Rohit. “We are done with more than half of Gully Boy’s shooting. After I wrap that in April-May, I will immediately be diving to Simmba. I am very excited to be working with Rohit sir for the first time on a feature film,” he had said in a recent interview.

“It’s a big one for me as he is the king of masala films, which I love more than any other kind of film. So this is something I believe I was born to do. I feel extremely blessed that I have the opportunity to work with best filmmakers in the business - from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Zoya Akhtar to Kabir Khan to Rohit sir,” he added.

About working with Ranveer, Rohit had said, “We have worked together in an ad film and that is when we started planning to collaborate for a film. But I couldn’t have imagined making Simmba if not for Ranveer Singh, because he is the only actor who has the strength to pull out such a character.

“This is the first time we will see Ranveer playing a policeman in an action film. There are certain colourful elements in the character of Simmba that Ranveer also has. So I really had to change my writing if Ranveer would have said ‘no’ to my film. “There is a lot of energy in the character, so as in him,” Shetty had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more