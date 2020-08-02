Saswata Chatterjee on Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was like a child, would never stay calm and quiet’

bollywood

Actor Saswata Chatterjee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, has said the late actor was very childlike in his demeanour and never threw tantrums. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara landed online last week and garnered much love from fans.

Asked how he remembers Sushant, Saswata told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “I will always remember his smile, the way he used to meet and hug people. He had no tantrums at all, he was more like a child. He would never stay calm and quiet. He would always be doing something, restless I guess. The film’s (Dil Bechara) story has become the real story, it is unfortunate.”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, popular casting director in Bollywood, Dil Bechara featured Sushant and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. It is a Hindi remake of popular Hollywood romantic film, The Fault in Our Stars. “I should thank the entire team for casting me in the picture. Bombay itself is full of extraordinary talents and in such circumstances, I am from Bengal and I get a chance. I think, I have not done many Hindi films, this is my third Hindi film. I am lucky enough. I think this is only good thing that happened to me in 2020,” he said.

The film opened to mostly positive reviews. “Dil Bechara is a celebration of Sushant and the deep love that brought him to Mumbai, and made him a star. The film is about the millions of fans who are bidding goodbye to their loved one, beyond the hostility and bitter primetime debates,” the Hindustan Times review said.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A month after his death, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of many things, including cheating. Without individually responding to any allegations, Rhea recently shared a video proclaiming that truth shall win ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

