Satyameva Jayate trailer has John Abraham lighting the pyre of corruption.Watch video

Satyameva Jayate trailer begins with the ills that ail our society -- politics in the name of religion and corruption. That, and a very bloodied, very angry John Abraham. The particular peeve of this man of action are corrupt cops. He kills them in various ways, mostly using his hands. When he is not beating up men, he is spouting dhamakedaar dialogues.

Sharing the new trailer, John wrote on Twitter, “Main maaroonga toh marr jaayega, desh ka har Beimaan ab darr jaayega. Kyun ki ab Beimaan Pitega, Corruption Mitega. Watch the #SatyamevaJayateTrailer.http://bit.ly/SatyamevaJayate-OfficialTrailer …@zmilap @SMJFilm @TSeries @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani @BajpayeeManoj #BhushanKumar @aishasharma25”

The video opens with John dragging someone on the streets and saying, “Sach me acche din aa gaye. Lagbhag 4200 dharm hain is duniya me aur inki wajah se har din na jaane kitne log marte hain, maarte hain.” He then introduces his own fight: “Tum jaiso ne ek aur dharm ko janam diya hai - corruption." You are likely to be reminded of Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar Is Back.

Enter Manoj Bajpayee, the super-confident cop who wants to punish this new vigilante in town. Will he rein in John or will he join him in his crusade?

We also see glimpses of the new version of Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar that has been recreated for Satyameva Jayate.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is written directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and also stars Amruta Khanvilkar.

Satyameva Jayate is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Nikhhil Advani. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 15. The movie will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Gold while Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika may also release on the same date.

Talking about the clash, John had earlier told IANS, “Akshay is an actor in Gold and I am an actor in Satyameva Jayate. It’s a producer’s decision from both sides. It is about Excel Entertainment and T-Series, so I have no say in that at all. As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry. I love him and I have always wished the best for him and I am sure he also wants best for me.”

