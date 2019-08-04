Shabana Azmi joins Steven Spielberg’s series Halo

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:34 IST

Veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi has boarded the cast of Showtime series Halo to be produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. The series, which will begin production later this year in Budapest, will be directed by Otto Bathurst.

An adaptation of the megahit video game of the same name, Halo also features Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy, reported Variety. McElhone will star as two characters: Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan supersoldiers, and Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, while Woodbine will essay the role of Soren-066.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, reveals husband’s name after pics with mehendi and vermillion go viral

Azmi will be seen playing Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence. In the past, the 68-year-old actor has been a part of international projects like Madame Sousatzka, La Nuit Bengali, City of Joy and Son of Pink Panther.

She has also starred on TV shows Banglatown Banquet, Capital and Next Of Kin a six-part series. Halo is produced by Showtime in collaboration with 343 Industries and Amblin Television.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 19:34 IST