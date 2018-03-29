Shah Rukh Khan can’t contain his excitement about Zero: I am growing up into a child

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to convey his happiness about working on Aanand L Rair’s Zero, in which he will co-star opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

One of the leading Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast’”.

I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2018

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for the film, which is going to mark the onscreen reunion of the trio - Shah Rukh, Anushka, and Katrina - after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

In Zero, the 52-year-old actor, popular for portraying characters in love stories set abroad, plays a dwarf man who travels from Meerut to New York.

Talking about his choice, Aanand had earlier said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has scaled great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle-class boy who has achieved it.”

The romantic-drama is slated to hit the screens on December, 21, later this year.

