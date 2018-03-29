 Shah Rukh Khan can’t contain his excitement about Zero: I am growing up into a child | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shah Rukh Khan can’t contain his excitement about Zero: I am growing up into a child

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his excitement about working with Aanand L Rai on Zero, in which he will reunite with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2018 12:03 IST
Zero is slated to hit the screens on December, 21, later this year.
Zero is slated to hit the screens on December, 21, later this year. (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to convey his happiness about working on Aanand L Rair’s Zero, in which he will co-star opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

One of the leading Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast’”.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for the film, which is going to mark the onscreen reunion of the trio - Shah Rukh, Anushka, and Katrina - after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

In Zero, the 52-year-old actor, popular for portraying characters in love stories set abroad, plays a dwarf man who travels from Meerut to New York.

Talking about his choice, Aanand had earlier said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has scaled great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle-class boy who has achieved it.”

The romantic-drama is slated to hit the screens on December, 21, later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you