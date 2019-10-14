Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 39 million followers on Twitter with a selfie: ‘Keep the love flowing’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:13 IST

Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie on Monday to celebrate his 39 million followers on Twitter. The selfie shows him posing for the camera in wet hair and with a smoulder on his face.

“Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself Happy...always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all...,” Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet. He also wrote with the picture, “39 million lovers. Thank you.”

Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself Happy...always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all... pic.twitter.com/dhyGWKBDsl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2019

Shah Rukh is the most followed Indian actor on Twitter, followed closely by Amitabh Bachchan (38.8 million) and Salman Khan (38.3 million). The most followed Indian in still Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 50 million followers on Twitter.

Shah Rukh had an eventful Sunday when he posed with Hollywood stars Jackie Chan, Jason Momoa and Jean Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia and called it his fan-boy moment. Shah Rukh was in Riyadh, attending the Saudi Arabia film industry event and the superstar took to his Twitter and Instagram, and shared a photograph of himself along with Chan and Van Damme.

“Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @JCVD @EyeOfJackieChan @JoyForumKSA,” he said. Another picture of the actor, Chan and Van Damme along with Aquaman star Jason Momoa from the event is doing the rounds on social media.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero and made his Netflix debut as a producer last month with India Original series Bard of Blood.The actor, who took a break post the box office debacle of Zero, recently revealed during an online Q&A session with fans that he is “working on stuff” and hopes his next project will be a “hit”.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:12 IST