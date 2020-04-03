Shah Rukh Khan donates for Covid-19 relief funds, Kanika Kapoor’s family rubbishes starry tantrums claim

bollywood

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:56 IST

Kanika Kapoor’s family says she complained after doctors asked her to change into medical gown behind curtain, dismisses starry tantrums claim

Ever since Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, she has been subjected to heavy criticism and trolling. She was first targeted for not self-quarantining after return from London and then for ‘throwing tantrums’ at the hospital.

Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli may be under lockdown but she is making sure they stick to their time table. On Thursday, Virat joined former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics. However, Anushka made sure Virat ended his chat in time for dinner.

Shah Rukh Khan contributes to PM-Cares, other Covid-19 relief funds: ‘This is a start’

Shah Rukh Khan is doing his bit to help the government in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. His companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - are contributing to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others.

After Game of Thrones coffee cup, fans notice modern flask in Little Women

Fans have noticed a modern flask in the background of a scene in the Oscar-nominated film Little Women. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is set during the 1860s. One Twitter user shared screengrabs of the scene in question, which shows Timothee Chalamet’s character in the foreground, and a black flask on a table in the background.

Ramayan retelecast on DD garners highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015

The retelecast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan garnered the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience, an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday said.

