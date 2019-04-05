Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from The University of Law in London, see pic

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received yet another honorary doctorates from The University of Law (London) in Philanthropy. He was awarded the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students on Thursday. SRK already has honorary doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, SRK tweeted, “Thank u for the honour @universityoflaw & my best wishes to the graduating students. It will encourage our team at @MeerFoundation to strive ‘selfishly’ to share more.”

Also read: Criminal Justice review: Is Jackie Shroff the new Pankaj Tripathi?

Thank u for the honour @universityoflaw & my best wishes to the graduating students. It will encourage our team at @MeerFoundation to strive ‘selfishly’ to share more. pic.twitter.com/IBI1I6UlFY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2019

Over the years, Shah Rukh has established himself as a successful actor, film producer, television host, philanthropist and an entrepreneur. The My Name Is Khan actor has also earned love for championing human rights in India. He has lent support to the Indian government’s campaigns, including Pulse Polio and National Aids Control Organization. He has also worked closely with several charitable foundations, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

“I actively participate with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me,” he added.

Shah Rukh’s non-profit organisation Meer Foundation primarily works with acid attack victims and aims to initiate change at the ground level to build a world that empowers women. He was honoured with the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors at the World Economic Forum 2018 held in Davos.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 08:28 IST