Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana frolics with friends at NYC ice rink, dances and kisses camera. Watch video

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:06 IST

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan at an ice rink in New York City with her friends, has been shared online on one of her fan pages. The video shows Suhana and her buddies having a blast together, smiling, dancing, and posing for pictures.

Suhana is wearing a black trenchcoat and beige dress as she grooves with her friends on the chilly NYC evening. The star kid is studying filmmaking at NYU. After dropping her off at college, Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan, shared a post on social media. She’d written, “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri captioned the video. She later deleted the post from her page.

Earlier, Suhana’s friend and Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday had spoken about Suhana’s future plans, and probable entry into the film industry. “Suhana’s going to NYU for studying acting and I think that’s amazing. She is such a good actor, if you’ve seen her videos online. I’ve always seen her act and loved how she is. We don’t have any serious conversations about acting. We’re like sisters so, it’s the fun and fluffy stuff. But if anyone is making a film on three best friends, please cast Suhana, Shanaya and I - maybe a Dil Chahta Hai 2,” she had said.

Suhana’s acting chops were unveiled before the world in her short film, which was recently released online. Sharing the film on YouTube, the director wrote, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked along side the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”

Suhana’s brother, Aryan Khan, is also studying filmmaking at USC. Shah Rukh in an interview to Hindustan Times had said that he wants his kids to finish their education before joining the film industry in whatever capacity. “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying,” he had said.

