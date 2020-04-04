e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is the perfect girl-next-door in latest college pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is the perfect girl-next-door in latest college pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is far from making her film debut but she is a star no less. See her latest pictures from her college in New York.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York.
Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is quite a star even before making her Bollywood debut. Her fanpages on Instagram have a dedicated fan following. Now few pictures from her college in New York have now surfaced online.

In them, Suhana is with a bunch of her fellow students. One of the pictures is from an outdoor activity while in another one, two of the three students hold a placard in their hands, which read ‘Star of the Week’. Another picture is from, what appears to be, their hostel Christmas party and, in yet another, three students, Suhana included, pose by a Christmas tree. There is one more picture that shows Suhana sitting on the floor, amid other students from another student gettogether.

 

View this post on Instagram

#tb @suhanakhan2

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhon2) on

Suhana has been studying in New York since August last year. Her mother Gauri Khan had shared a video from Suhana’s first day in her new college, which she later deleted. Suhana has studied in Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School before leaving for England, where she studied at the Ardingly College. Her older brother Aryan Khan is studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California.

In November last year, Suhana made her acting debut in a short film, named The Grey Part of Blue. The short film features Suhana and Robin Gonella in main lead and has been directed by Theodore Gimeno. Her fans were suitably impressed. One fan wrote: “The expression and the innocence in their eyes took my heart away. Suhana has make it extraordinary. Theodore gimeno, so nicely directed. The story of young college going couple.”

Another user had written: “Omg can’t stop myself from praising this,” while a third person had said, “I wish Suhana a great welcome into the world of films and entertainment. I hope she can go far and make a fantastic career like her father SRK did. All the best.”

