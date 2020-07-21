e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana posts new pictures, internet says ‘so so stunning’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana posts new pictures, internet says ‘so so stunning’

Suhana Khan shared a gorgeous picture of herself and her fans can’t stop raving about her. See the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suhana Khan is quite regular with her Instagram posts.
Suhana Khan is quite regular with her Instagram posts.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana on Tuesday posted new pictures of herself. Suhana wrote: “Walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean.”

Her fans were clearly delighted to see her and lavished love on her post. While Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya called her ‘beauty’, Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba, wrote: “My beautiful sister, can’t get over these.”

 

Suhana is quite a star on social media, even without having made a formal entry into filmdom. Suhana, who is currently pursuing filmmaking in New York, flew back to India just before the first lockdown came into place. She celebrated her birthday in May at her home in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has been very vocal that his kids have to finish their studies before they think of joining films. In September last year, when Suhana had joined college in New York, her mother Gauri had shared a video of her daughter and written: “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri captioned the video.

Suhana is definitely interested in acting. The fact was corroborated by Suhana’s childhood friend and now an actor Ananya Panday, who had told Pinkvilla in an interview, that Suhana was surely joining Bollywood. “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

