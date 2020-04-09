e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is soaking up vitamin D in new pic, fans call her a beauty

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a cool new picture as she quarantines.

Apr 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suhana Khan shows off her makeup skills once again.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan knows her best angles and also the best time to click some glam photos. She has shared another golden hour click on Instagram, which left her followers applauding.

Suhana changed her display picture on Instagram to a sun-kissed photo. It shows her skin glowing in the sun while she soaks up some much-needed vitamin D amid the lockdown. She is seen in a black top and her hair parted to one side, striking a cool pose.

 

One of Suhana’s many fan pages shared the picture. One fan called Suhana mesmerizing while another called her beautiful.

Earlier last week, Suhana had shared two selfies, showing off her makeup skills. Her mother Gauri Khan also shared a photo of her on Instagram. “Learning make-up tips, indoor activity,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

Experimenting💄

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 642k followers on her Instagram. Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. It is not known if Suhana is with her family in Mumbai or still with her university friends in New York.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video from unreleased 1997 film goes viral, fans call her ‘most beautiful woman on the planet’

Shah Rukh has been sharing constant messages of support and motivation for fans amid the lockdown. The actor advised staying safe and practising social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor and wife Gauri extended a helping hand to curb the spread of coronavirus as they have offered their personal office space in Mumbai for quarantine purpose for children, elderly and women.

Shah Rukh and his group companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.

