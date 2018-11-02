Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen kids talk about how is the birthday boy as a ‘dad’

He’s called the King of Hearts quite fittingly, because not just grown-ups, Shah Rukh Khan has the charm to floor kids too!

We got in touch with three people who played his on-screen kids, in movies across his three-decade long career, and talked to them about meeting and working with SRK:

SANA SAEED (KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI, 1998)

FIRST MEETING: I was too small then, I remember everything in bits and pieces from the shoot, but not the first time I met him!

WORKING WITH HIM: The shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was amazing. SRK was really supportive and there was no pressure of performing. I had huge chunks of lines with him, and I would take way more time than other guys who were experts. He was almost like a fatherly figure on shoot. He was really chilled out.

WHAT THEY ARE UPTO NOW: I am working in a comedy show on television. I recently shot for an English film.

RE-UNION: I keep bumping into him here and there. I met him after 14-15 years on the first day of shoot of Student Of the Year. It was really cool. I was getting ready in my makeup room. And didn’t know he had come. Somebody called out my name outside, and I was wearing my shoes to go, since I thought Karan Johar (director) must have called me. My room was a mess that day, there was a lot of stuff laying around and I had my friends hanging out there. The moment he walked in, there was pin-drop silence! It was so funny, since nobody expected him to walk into the room. It was a beautiful gesture for him to come. Karan got in, and told SRK ‘she’s your daughter from KKHH. He said ‘all the best, I am glad you are here. My daughter has become so big!’.

AHSAAS CHANNA (KABHI ALVIDA NAA KEHNA, 2006)

FIRST MEETING: I was very little, so I don’t remember few things properly. I was with him for two months, and all my scenes were with him.

WORKING WITH HIM: He was a very humble person. Even after working in so many films, he has no attitude. He used to pamper me like anything. When there was this scene in the ground playing football, I used to tremble and shiver, it was cold there. He would rub my hands, and would get a blanket. To cheer me up, he would clap for me, after every scene. Once I hurt my lip. He quickly called for a first aid box and attended to my wound. I was so fond of him. I would go back to my room to study after the shoot. One day, I took a page and drew a portrait of him, along with a thank you note which said ‘I love you’. The next day when I gave it to him, he kept staring at it, and showed it to everyone. I ran and hid behind my mom, embarrassed. He really appreciated it. I used to wave goodbye to him everyday after the shoot. One day, when I couldn’t do it, he himself waved from the other end of the room ‘Bye Ahsaas’!

WHAT THEY ARE UPTO NOW: I work in online sketches and commercials, and have also worked in television shows.

RE-UNION: I haven’t been in touch with him. I only shot for a biscuit commercial with him after some years of the film. I thought I should go to his office and audition, and meet him. But he isn’t there himself everyday, and his crew might not let me in. Now I am 19 years old, and I dream of working with him. Even in Dear Zindagi, I wished I could do Alia’s part! I really wish I could get a movie with him.

ARMAAN VERMA (RA.ONE, 2011)

FIRST MEETING: I was 10, and it was at his house. He had called me to come and sign the contract of the film. It was a really nice experience. He treated me like a child, but at the same time, like an adult too. He would tell me to make my own decisions, and made me well aware of everything I was going to go through. He was very supportive.

WORKING WITH HIM: The moment I met him, I realised what it means to be so successful in life. I expected him to be like how superstars are, but he treated me very nicely. Shooting for Ra.One was a lot of fun. I thought it would be a rigorous process, but he made it fun for me. He would talk to me about how it was working on a set, and the difficulty people go through while acting.

The reason I did Ra.One was that I wanted to get an idea. I had made up my mind then to become an actor. How much does a kid know at eight? When I got the offer, I was very excited. I wanted to get a better idea and understand what I am passionate about. After the film, I didn’t do any other film was because I first wanted to master the art of making films.

WHAT THEY ARE UPTO NOW: I am doing an internship with casting director Shanoo Sharma, who had also casted me for the film.

RE-UNION: I haven’t been in touch with him. I met him about two years ago at a party. He didn’t recognize me from far, but then I went up to him and introduced myself. He also introduced me to Deepika Padukone there.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018