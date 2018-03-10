Shah Rukh Khan’s selfie skills not up to the mark, feels this star. See pics

We all know Bollywood’s baadshah Shah Rukh Khan loves taking selfies. Over the years, his social media account has been filled with pictures of him alone or often with his little bundle of joy, AbRam Khan. However, it looks like there is a star who disapproves of his selfie taking skills.

The star in question is his Zero co-star Katrina Kaif.

On March 7, SRK tweeted a rather dark-looking selfie of his, stating that he was on his way to the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Zero. He captioned it: “I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai #Zero shoot. It’s taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded...”

I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai #Zero shoot. It’s taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded... pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018

He followed it up with another picture on Friday, this time a much brighter one. He wrote: “My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif, extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie, took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets.”

My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018

Aanand Rai’s Zero is about a person who is vertically challenged who travels from Meerut to New York. The film stars SRK in the lead role (of a dwarf) and also stars Katrina and Anushka Sharma. Speaking about his choice of SRK for the role, Rai had earlier said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle class boy who has achieved it,” said Aanand.

