e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan said ‘don’t tell Gauri’ when Satish Shah received extra money for Chalte Chalte, Vicky Kaushal debuts new look

Shah Rukh Khan said ‘don’t tell Gauri’ when Satish Shah received extra money for Chalte Chalte, Vicky Kaushal debuts new look

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Satish Shah recounted an incident when he was paid more for his role in Chalte Chalte and how Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the film’s producer, reacted to it. Vicky Kaushal shared a new picture in a beefed up avatar.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 12:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Satish Shah shared what Shah Rukh Khan had told him when he told the star about getting paid more for Chalte Chalte. Vicky Kaushal shared a new muscular look on Instagram.
Satish Shah shared what Shah Rukh Khan had told him when he told the star about getting paid more for Chalte Chalte. Vicky Kaushal shared a new muscular look on Instagram.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Shah Rukh Khan had heartwarming reaction when Satish Shah told him he’d received extra money for Chalte Chalte: ‘Don’t tell Gauri’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a heartwarming reaction when his Chalte Chalte co-star Satish Shah told him he’d received extra money for the film by mistake.

Read more here

Vicky Kaushal shares pic of his new bulked up avatar, Rajkummar Rao reacts: ‘Rock solid brother’

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a new picture of himself, in which he showed off a physical transformation. Check out his bulked up look here.

Read more here

Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor makes her Instagram account public, see family pics here

Late actor Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has unveiled her Instagram account to the public. See her pictures with friends and family here.

Read more here

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda unveils Instagram profile, see all 104 pics from family album, party with Aryan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has unveiled her verified Instagram account, which is filled with glimpses into her life. See pictures here.

Read more here

Despite fallout, Govinda responds to Varun Dhawan’s birthday post, says ‘thank you beta’

Govinda has responded to Varun Dhawan’s special birthday post for him, despite a public fallout with Varun’s father, director and filmmaker David Dhawan.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Chaudhary Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chaudhary Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In