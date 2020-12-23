e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal shares pic of his new bulked up avatar, Rajkummar Rao reacts: ‘Rock solid brother’

Vicky Kaushal shares pic of his new bulked up avatar, Rajkummar Rao reacts: ‘Rock solid brother’

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a new picture of himself, in which he showed off a physical transformation. Check out his bulked up look here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vicky Kaushal shared his new look on Instagram.
Vicky Kaushal shared his new look on Instagram.
         

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared a new picture of himself in a totally different look. The Masaan actor is all bulked up in the new picture.

Sharing it, he wrote: “I know that we can do better, I know we better as one, I know that we could do better, Without evil on our tongue!” The picture showed his side profile, sitting in his gym and prominently displayed are his biceps. Actor Rajkummar Rao reacted to the picture and wrote: “Rock solid brother.” 83 actor Saqib Saleem wrote in the comments section: “Bhai bhai bhai.” His brother actor Sunny Kaushal joked: “Hey dola re dola re dola re dola...” Musician Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta was take by surprise and wrote: “WHAAAAAATTTTTT!!!”

 

It is not clear whether Vicky’s changed look is for a film or not. However, back in February this year, in a Bollywood Hungam report, his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar had confirmed that the actor will star in The Immortal Ashwatthama for him. For the role, he would also need to beef up, learn Israeli martial art Krav Maga and Jiujitsu and sword fighting. The actor, who touched 90-95 kgs for Uri, was expected to put on as much as 110 to 115 kgs for The Immortal Ashwatthama. Initially, four months had been allocated for the task, as in February this year, Vicky was to begin shooting for filmmaker Karan Johar’s Takht. Vicky was reportedly to be seen as Aurangzeb in the film. Sadly, the project had to be postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus.

Also read: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram. See pics

Vicky, meanwhile, has a number of interesting films in his kitty. He has done a film with Shootjit Sircar called Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic of the freedom fighter. He also has a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, which will see him unite with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Two die, dozen fall sick after ammonia gas leak in IFFCO-Phulpur plant in UP
Two die, dozen fall sick after ammonia gas leak in IFFCO-Phulpur plant in UP
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In