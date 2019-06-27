Shah Rukh Khan’s witty take on his current spate of flops: ‘With my current track record, I’m no one to ask Vikram Phadnis if he made a good film’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made another witty reference to his last few films underperforming at the box office as he made a special appearance in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was interacting with the media at the music and trailer launch of a Marathi film titled Smile Please along with fashion designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis here on Wednesday.

During the trailer launch, Phadnis mentioned that his upcoming film’s story is loosely inspired by his mother. Talking about it, SRK said: “I think there is a little bit of a biographical writer, director and producer in all of us, so some parts of our life always get reflected in some special films and I am sure that Vikram has made an extremely special film.”

SRK said he advised Phadnis to make action and comedy films. “Backstage, I asked Vikram ‘whether you made a good film or not?’ and with my current track record of films, I am no one who should ask him whether he has made a good film or not. But when you work for so many years, you can be bit patronising.

“I told him to make action and comedy films, but he said ‘I made this film from my heart’, so I think there is no better film in the world when it comes from the heart, so I hope this film reaches everybody.”SRK shared that the main aim of making a film is to invoke feelings of compassion, love, togetherness and goodness.

Smile Please traces the journey of a professional photographer (played by Mukta Barve) and her life turns around when lead actor (Lalit Prabhakar) enters her life.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Don series may not get a third film: reports

He said: “I think whole purpose of a film and storytelling sometimes is to invoke a feeling of compassion, love, togetherness and goodness in spite all the emotional swings that we might face. I feel every film and every story’s main aim is to remind us that we are not alone in our journey of good and evil.”

Talking to Filmfare last year, the 53-year-old actor said, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 14:38 IST