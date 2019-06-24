Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana experiments with her look for a theme party with friends. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently pursuing higher education in London and making the best use of the opportunity by enjoying her college life. Now, new pictures of Suhana attending a theme party with her friends has surfaced online.

The new picture made way to her fan club and show her dressed in a red tube top and a black jumper with her centre-parted hair tied in two braids. All her friends are dressed in black, red and white costumes at the theme party.

Last month, pictures of Suhana at friend Athena’s birthday party in London went viral. She was dressed in a white full-sleeve dress and posed for selfies with her hair left open.

She was recently in India during her college break and spent quality time with her family, including her elder brother Aryan Khan. He is currently pursuing a film course at a college in the US. The siblings were also spotted on a fun outing with their friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan on an outing in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya have been friends since their childhood days. They often share throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts to wish each other on birthdays.

Suhana is already active in theatre and also took part in a college drama, Romeo & Juliet; she has reportedly shot for a short film as well. She has already made her magazine debut by featuring on the cover of Vogue last year. She is expected to enter the film industry post the completion of her studies. Shah Rukh had earlier shared a picture of her helping him out with his dialogues on the sets of his latest release, Zero.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 19:25 IST