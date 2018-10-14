Shah Rukh Khan shields wife Gauri Khan from fans, paparazzi at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday party. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan was the protective, caring husband as he tried to shield his wife Gauri Khan from camera flashes and screaming fans on Saturday. Shah Rukh and Gauri were at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday party in Mumbai when a sea of fans and followers gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Shah Rukh put his arm protectively around Gauri as they made their way to their car. The two arrived separately to the party. Check out their pictures:

The party was also attended by Zoya’s parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana, Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha, filmmakers Kiran Rao, Karan Johar and more. Check out more pics:

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar with her father Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi at her birthday party, in Mumbai on Oct 14, 2018. (Photo: IANS) (IANS)

Kiran Rao at Zoya Akhtar's birthday party. (IANS)

Chunky Panday with wife Bhawana Panday at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday party.

Karan Johar and Dia Mirza at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday party.

Zoya’s party was not the only one that kept Bollywood busy on Saturday. Singer Kanika Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Juhi Chawla and more were spotted at friend Farhan Furniturewala’s 50th birthday party in Mumbai. All the stars were seen in their best outfits. Check out their pics:

Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a stunning all-white outfit as she shot for a chat show in Mumbai. She showed off her new curls and flashed a smile for the photographers. Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the Kapoor residence with the rest of her extended family. She was also seen at the Aditya Birla Group school in a pretty dress.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita was spotted with her son Ahil at the airport and even Taimur was seen in Batman cape.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 17:17 IST