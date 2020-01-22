e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan was asked how it feels to deliver back-to-back flops, actor says 'Bas aap dua mein yaad rakhna'

Shah Rukh Khan was asked how it feels to deliver back-to-back flops, actor says ‘Bas aap dua mein yaad rakhna’

Shah Rukh Khan has responded to a rude question on Twitter, asking him how it feel to make flop films. The actor’s answer was self-effacing.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindsutan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Zero failed at the box office.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan started an #AskSRK session on Twitter on Wednesday. While a large number of fans were hoping to get a mention from their favourite star, a few trolls decided to have some fun at his expense well.

One particularly rude Twitter user asked the actor, “All your films are failing, how does it feel? Do respond.” Shah Rukh could have ignored the question but he decided to take it head on. “Bas aap dua mein yaad rakhna (Just keep me in your prayers),” he said. At the end of the chat, Shah Rukh said he did not respond to angry tweets with more anger. “Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply...may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all.”

 

Among other who asked him questions was actor Riteish Deshmukh. “What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam,” he wrote in a tweet. SRK responded: “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game.”

A student asked Shah Rukh for some tips for his chemistry exam but Shah Rukh tagged his Main Hoon Na co-star Sushmita Sen instead. “Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen,” he wrote.

Many also asked Shah Rukh to announce his next film and one fan asked him to clarify the rumours around it by making the announcement himself. “Main hi announce karunga aur kaun karega mere bahi (Obviously, I will make the announcement. Who else?),” the actor wrote.

Shah Rukh was last seen in December 2018’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Anand L Rai and was a box office flop. He has not announced his next project since.

Recently, talking to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos at an event, Shah Rukh joked he was humble with him only because his last few films did not work. He was responding to Jeff’s compliment that he is one of the most humble people he’s met.

