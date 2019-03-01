Shah Rukh Khan welcomes IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman home: Your bravery makes us stronger

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted in celebration of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return to India, after his plane was shot down in a skirmish by Pakistani fighters. Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter, a few hours before the pilot’s return, “There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan.”

There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/NFTRINu6Mw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2019

Other actors have also spoken about the pilot’s return.“I am very happy that Captain Abhinandan is going to come back. He is coming back home safe. I can only imagine what his family must have gone through,” Vidya Balan said at an event in Mumbai.

Raveena Tandon, who was also present at the event, said, “One gets hurt and it feels sad when you hear about war and that is not the scenario you want to give to your children in the future.”

The actor, however, stressed on the need to wipe out terrorism.

“There has to be war against terrorism. Terrorism has to stop because it is not a war between countries. It is very sad because there are good people everywhere in the world, you can’t generalise people and say that this person is good and this person is bad. Terrorism is something very scary for our future generations and for the entire world. Terrorism has to be eliminated somehow,” Raveen added.

The pilot will be released by Pakistan as a “gesture of peace” through the Wagah-Attari joint check-post on Friday, two days after he was captured across the Line of Control after shooting down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced on Thursday that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be freed on Friday after New Delhi sought his unconditional, immediate and unharmed release signalling a de-escalation in the spiralling tension with New Delhi.

Wing Commander Abhinandan will be brought by Pakistani authorities from Rawalpindi to Lahore and handed over first to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) under rules of the Geneva Convention before being brought to the check post to return home.

