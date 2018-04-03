Shahid Kapoor already knows what to tell daughter Misha when she is older and embarrassed of him

No matter how famous you are, your kids will always find a reason to feel embarrassed in your presence and Shahid Kapoor knows just what we are talking about. The actor’s toddler daughter, who we assume dotes on her daddy right now, will be a teenager someday and he fears she will begin questioning his fashion choices. However, Shahid already has an idea on how to get around it.

The actor was crowned the Most Stylish Man at the GQ Style Awards in Mumbai on Saturday. In a recent interview to NDTV, he said he’ll use the trophy to show his daughter, Misha, that her father was indeed considered a stylish man in his day. “When I’ll grow old and if Misha would question my fashion sense, I will show her this trophy and tell her don’t worry beta, I have this award, so many years back I was in fashion,” he said.

Misha is just over a year old and is often seen on Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput’s Instagram profiles. In an interview to Mid-Day, Shahid reacted to the attention Misha has been getting on social media. “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood,” he said.

Check out their sweet family pictures:

Happy holidays A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Best times with my angel. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:25am PST

Shahid and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and Misha was born in 2016. He was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and will next be seen in Batti Gul Metre Chalu with Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more