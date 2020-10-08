Shahid Kapoor asks wife Mira Rajput ‘why so beautiful’ as she shares the secret of her lustrous hair. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:49 IST

In a new video shared on Instagram, Mira Rajput shared her hair care routine with fans. Her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, dropped an adorable comment - ‘Why so beautiful’, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Mira began the video by describing her hair as wavy and said that it tends to get frizzy in humid climates, which is why she had ‘serious nightmares’ before moving to Mumbai. However, it worked out for the best as the water in Mumbai suits her hair. She also talked about not liking her hair initially and straightening it so much that her friends would ‘make fun of (her)’.

After talking about the damage caused to her hair by frequent straightening, Mira said that pregnancy did wonders for it - when she was expecting Misha, she had the ‘hair of (her) dreams’. “I was just so thrilled. The best part is, I didn’t suffer from any post-partum hair loss. In fact, this hair that I was blessed with, that my dearest daughter gave to me, stayed. I was in heaven. I had a thick ponytail. I would get bouncy curls whenever I would get my hair done. I didn’t suffer from any post-partum hair loss the first time around,” she said.

Also see: Twinkle Khanna’s peaceful moment turns into ‘war zone’ as kids Aarav and Nitara get into a fight, see photos

Mira said that when she was pregnant with son Zain, her experience was different. Though she had a lustrous mane during her pregnancy, she lost a lot of hair after he was born. “As soon as I delivered, it was almost like the kid took away all my hair. I had these really bad bald spots,” she said.

As a second-time mother, Mira thought it was natural and would stop, but the post-partum hair loss continued till Zain was around a year-and-a-half. She then made changes to her diet and started oiling her hair regularly again. She also advised using products designed to make hair look like the best version of itself, rather than look like something else.

Follow @htshowbiz for more