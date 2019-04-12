Shahid Kapoor celebrates Kabir Singh wrap with Kiara Advani, shares new pic showing him at his worst

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared new pictures on Instagram and they are all about his upcoming film, Kabir Singh. Shahid is seen holding a glass of whiskey even as he is smoking. Sharing a collage of his own pics, Shahid wrote on Instagram, “As a star one is so conditioned to showcasing oneself at ones best. But as an actor one has to have the guts to show yourself at your worst. #kabirsingh in my blood. Hope you feel him too.” The actor, along with co-star Kiara Advani, was also spotted at the wrap-up party of the film.

Titled Kabir Singh, Shahid’s next is a remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Sandeep Vanga, who directed the original film, has also helmed the Hindi version. The crew wrapped up shooting for the film and held a party on Thursday evening. Pictures from the bash have surfaced online and smiling faces of Kiara Advani and Shahid reveal how much fun they had while shooting.

Also read: Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai movie review: A pointless, witless remake

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shahid recently revealed how playing Kabir was difficult for him. “I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children.”

Kabir Singh features Kiara Advani opposite Shahid who began work on the film last year. ”I am having a great time. I think Kabir Singh is very special and Arjun Reddy was amazing. As such it’s very stressful making the remake, especially when it has been loved so much. The original was very raw, very honest,” the actor continued.

In Arjun Reddy, Deverakonda played a man who is pushed on a downward spiral of self-destruction when his girlfriend marries another man. Kabir Singh is set to hit screens on June 21.

Shahid, who has received wide critical acclaim for Padmaavat, was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which bombed at the box office. Kiara was last seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:23 IST