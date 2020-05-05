Shahid Kapoor drops his shirt for a flaming hot picture, fans ask for more photos. See here

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:53 IST

Bollywood celebrities have taken to sharing stunning pictures of themselves from old photo shoots on social media as all film shoots remain stalled due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. After Sonam Kapoor dropped several pictures from an old photoshoot, Shahid Kapoor has shared a stunning throwback picture of himself posing shirtless for the camera.

The photo highlights the actor’s chiselled abs and ripped muscles as he strikes a pose on the beach.

The picture received more than 8 lakh ‘likes’ within an hour. Many of his fans also showered the post with fire and heart emojis. A fan commented, “Damnnn looking like something that fell from heaven.” Another wrote, “Kabiruuuu kina hott hoot sohna mundaa.” One fan called him a “snack” in the comments section.

Shahid recently engaged in a funny online war with wife Mira Rajput where she ended up taking a “sweet revenge” on him. It all started when Shahid posted a short video where he is seen flirting with Mira and calling her “sexy”. He captioned the video, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine.”

Mira took to the comment section and wrote: “Revenge is in the mail”. She posted a throwback picture of the actor on the photo-sharing platform a day later and captioned it, “Revenge is sweet”, where a young Shahid features on the cover of a magazine.

Shahid and Mira, who are parents to three-year-old Misha and one-year-old Zain, also gave a shout-out to the kids for staying indoors amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. Mira, a mother of two, took to Instagram, where she shared a note lauding children.

In the note, she wrote: “Shout out to the KIDS . Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. A life they couldn’t have imagined.

She captioned it: “Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they’re not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day.”

