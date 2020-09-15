e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reply to Ishaan Khatter’s compliment, asks ‘did you just spit on me’

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reply to Ishaan Khatter’s compliment, asks ‘did you just spit on me’

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishaan Khatter, complimented one of his new selfies and called him ‘ageless’. However, Shahid had a funny response. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 15, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on Koffee With Karan.
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on Koffee With Karan.
         

Shahid Kapoor reminisced about what it feels like to be in front of a camera. The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie and quipped, “So that’s what it feels like to be in front of a camera.” He has been self-isolating with his family since the Jersey shoot was halted in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid’s younger brother, paid him a compliment. “So that’s what it feels like to be ageless.. Thu thu,” Ishaan commented on the post, followed by an evil eye emoji. Shahid jokingly asked, “@ishaankhatter did you just spit on me.”

 

Hindustantimes

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Shahid had opened up about his relationship with Ishaan, who is 14 years younger with him. “I am very paternal in my feelings towards him, which he hates, because there is an elder brother and a little bit of papa in me also,” he had said.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil meets friend immediately after reaching London, answers if he broke quarantine rule

Shahid revealed that he ‘begged’ his mother, Neelima Azeem, for a sibling for years. “I was the only one and then my mom got married for the second time. She was pretty clear that she doesn’t want another baby because she felt like it was pretty late that she got married. It was in her early 30s, I think. I kept pestering her, saying, ‘It’s not fair, I deserve a sibling.’ She literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for 2-3 years. I was just after her. Finally, she just gave in and said, ‘Alright, I am going to have one.’ And out popped this guy,” he said.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen playing a cricketer in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey. Ishaan, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Khaali Peeli, alongside Ananya Panday.

