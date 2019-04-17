Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s London vacation is made of pizza dates, stolen moments. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are currently on a vacation in London and enjoying their time on the streets savouring good food and clicking candid pictures. Shahid, who just saw the teaser release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh that shows him as an alcoholic and a drug addict, flew to London soon after for a much deserved holiday.

Mira recently shared a boomerang video in her Instagram stories from her lunch outing in the city. Shahid can be seen posing candidly with a large size pizza which, Mira claims, he ate all of it. Mira also shared glimpses of her shopping for bone china crockery .

Shahid Kapoor savours pizza in London. ( Instagram )

Mira Rajput goes crockery shopping in London. ( Instagram )

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with wife Mira in his Instagram stories. ( Instagram )

Earlier, Mira had shared random pictures of the city from their sightseeing session. She had shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account posing in front of a graffiti that says ‘You can be as naughty as you want. Just don’t get caught’. She captioned it, “It’s a way of life.” She had also shared a selfie and some more glimpses of the city on her Instagram stories. Shahid had also shared a picture with Mira, staring into a reflective glass on a lonely street.

Shahid’s last film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor, turned out to be a disappointment. It collected around Rs 37 crore at the domestic box office. He now plays the title role of a surgeon in Kabir Singh, who goes on the path of self-destruction after being turned down by his girlfriend. The film is the official remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original.

Kiara Advani of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame plays the female lead opposite Shahid in the film. Kabir Singh is set to hit theatres on June 21.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:50 IST