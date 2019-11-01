Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wish ‘not-so-little brother’ Ishaan Khatter a happy birthday. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:02 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have wished his half-brother Ishaan Khatter a happy birthday. Shahid and Mira took to Instagram to share pictures of Ishaan, who turned 24 on November 1.

Sharing a picture with Ishaan, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday @ishaankhatter.. May you shine bright this year. Up up and away.” Meanwhile, Mira posted another picture of the birthday boy and wrote alongside it, “Happy Happy Birthday not-so-little-brother,” adding “Stay mad, stay crazy and keep clicking the best pictures of me.”

Ishaan made his film debut with director Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. He followed it up with the well received Dhadak, which also featured debutante Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan is now working with Mira Nair in an adaptation of A Suitable Boy, and in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ananya Panday.

Ishaan is Neelima Azim’s son from her marriage to actor Rajesh Khatter, while Shahid is her son from her marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur. Shahid and Ishaan appeared together in an episode of Koffee with Karan recently, in which Shahid revealed that he’d pestered his mother into having Ishaan. He said, “When my mom got married for the second time she was pretty clear she didn’t want a second baby because she felt like, you know, it was pretty late, she got married in her early 30s. I kept pestering her saying that it is not fair, I deserve a sibling. And she literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for two or three years. And finally she gave in and said ‘Alright, I am gonna have one’.”

Shahid, while presenting Ishaan with the IIFA award for his performance in Dhadak, left Ishaan very emotional. Ishaan had said, “Fifteen years ago my brother, who is 15 years older than me, won his first IIFA award. Here I am receiving mine from his hands. This is truly special. I have a lot of people to thank but I have to start with him (Shahid Kapoor). I have always looked up to him and he has always been my idol. I don’t think I will ever be able to repay what he has given me but I hope I can make him smile like this always.”

