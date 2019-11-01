e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wish ‘not-so-little brother’ Ishaan Khatter a happy birthday. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have wished Ishaan Khatter a happy birthday. See their sweet messages here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ishaan Khatter turned 24 on Friday, November 1.
Ishaan Khatter turned 24 on Friday, November 1.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have wished his half-brother Ishaan Khatter a happy birthday. Shahid and Mira took to Instagram to share pictures of Ishaan, who turned 24 on November 1.

Sharing a picture with Ishaan, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday @ishaankhatter.. May you shine bright this year. Up up and away.” Meanwhile, Mira posted another picture of the birthday boy and wrote alongside it, “Happy Happy Birthday not-so-little-brother,” adding “Stay mad, stay crazy and keep clicking the best pictures of me.”

Hindustantimes

Ishaan made his film debut with director Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. He followed it up with the well received Dhadak, which also featured debutante Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan is now working with Mira Nair in an adaptation of A Suitable Boy, and in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ananya Panday.

Ishaan is Neelima Azim’s son from her marriage to actor Rajesh Khatter, while Shahid is her son from her marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur. Shahid and Ishaan appeared together in an episode of Koffee with Karan recently, in which Shahid revealed that he’d pestered his mother into having Ishaan. He said, “When my mom got married for the second time she was pretty clear she didn’t want a second baby because she felt like, you know, it was pretty late, she got married in her early 30s. I kept pestering her saying that it is not fair, I deserve a sibling. And she literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for two or three years. And finally she gave in and said ‘Alright, I am gonna have one’.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor has this relationship advice for Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Shahid, while presenting Ishaan with the IIFA award for his performance in Dhadak, left Ishaan very emotional. Ishaan had said, “Fifteen years ago my brother, who is 15 years older than me, won his first IIFA award. Here I am receiving mine from his hands. This is truly special. I have a lot of people to thank but I have to start with him (Shahid Kapoor). I have always looked up to him and he has always been my idol. I don’t think I will ever be able to repay what he has given me but I hope I can make him smile like this always.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

tags
top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News