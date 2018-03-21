 Shahid Kapoor’s has a message for PM Narendra Modi: Politicians should also keep things clean | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor’s has a message for PM Narendra Modi: Politicians should also keep things clean

Shahid Kapoor was asked by Neha Dhupia if he had a message for Prime Minister Modi. Here's what he said.

bollywood Updated: Mar 21, 2018 15:58 IST
Shahid Kapoor will appear on the finale episode of BFFs With Vogue with his wife Mira Rajput.
Shahid Kapoor will appear on the finale episode of BFFs With Vogue with his wife Mira Rajput.

Actor Shahid Kapoor says everyone is trying to keep India clean and politicians should also try to do the same.

The actor expressed his views when he became part of Colors Infinity show BFFs with Vogue, read a statement from the channel.

When the show’s host Neha Dhupia asked Shahid to give a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “We are all working towards swachhta (cleanliness), and we promise that we will keep things ‘as clean as possible’.

In vogue.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

“I think politicians should do the same.”

On the work front, he is busy with his next “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”. The film is a social drama on the electricity issue faced by people in the country, and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

