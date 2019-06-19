Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh gets an A certificate, CBFC suggests change in a drug snorting scene

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh has been awarded an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a few changes. An official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to hit theatres on June 21.

Apart from inserting warning on all drug scenes, the CBFC has sought modification in a scene where a character will be seen snorting drugs – it has been changed from front to side angle shot. A disclaimer against ragging has also been added in the movie. The CBFC also muted cuss words Be*******, ma*******, Ch***** and Ga***.

Talking about the film, Shahid had recently told PTI, “Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father’s (Pankaj Kapur) son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters. Acting has made a man of me. You have to learn to take failure on your chin, to take responsibility for your actions, to deal with the very public rejection and failure. You’ve to learn to believe in yourself when no one else does.”

He had also defended the film against allegations of chauvinism and said, “Kabir Singh is a phase in everyone’s life. We all (become) self-destructive when we feel like we’ve fallen apart. (One may feel) empathy for him because, in all his misgivings, he is vulnerable. It’s a cathartic journey of a man, and a cautionary tale. It made me feel that I never want to become this person.”

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

