Shahid Kapoor spends a beautiful day with his girls Mira and Misha. See pics

Shahid Kapoor enjoyed the loveliest day ever with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. The actor also posted a picture with Misha while Mira posted one with him.

“Bliss,” Shahid captioned his photo with Misha. The little toddler looks happy in her father’s arms as they pose together at their sea-facing Mumbai home. Shahid, too, cracks a big smile in the photo.

Bliss. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Mira posted a paparazzi picture of her and Shahid on Wednesday. “Happiness.. beside me and inside me,” she gave a beautiful caption to the photo. Mira is expecting her second child with Shahid.

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

Shahid and Mira got married in 2016 and welcomed Misha in 2017. They announced Mira’s second pregnancy in April in a special way with help from Misha. She gave a big smile to the camera with words ‘big sister’ written by her side.

“I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened,” Shahid said at the recent Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation Awards.

Shahid will now be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

