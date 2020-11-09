e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shatrughan Sinha on Firoz Nadiadwala: ‘He is a teetotaller, godfearing human being, consuming drugs not in his DNA’

Shatrughan Sinha on Firoz Nadiadwala: ‘He is a teetotaller, godfearing human being, consuming drugs not in his DNA’

Shatrughan Sinha has said that arrest of the wife of producer Firoz Nadiadwala over possession of drugs was ‘simply preposterous’. He hoped that Firoz would get justice.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 14:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shatrughan Sinha has come to the defence of his friend, Firoz Nadiadwala.
Shatrughan Sinha has come to the defence of his friend, Firoz Nadiadwala.
         

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has come to the defence of producer Firoz Nadiadwala. In a recent interview he said he just could not believe that drugs could be found at his residence. He said the producer was a teetotaller so consuming drugs was a far cry.

On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested his wife Shabana Saeed after 10 grams of cannabis was found from their Juhu residence.

Speaking to Spotboye, Shatrughan said: “I know the law will take its course. And I’ve full faith in our legal system. And I completely believe in making our country drugs-free. But to say that Firoz had drugs in his house and to arrest his sweet good-natured wife for possession of drugs, is simply preposterous. Yeh to kal koi bhi kisi ke bare kuch bhi bol sakta hai (anyone can say anything about anyone). I cannot believe this to be true about Firoz.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna addresses boycott calls against Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, trolls sharing her morphed pics: ‘I am flattered’

He further spoke of his long association with Firoz and how he found it hard to believe that drugs were found in his house. He continued, “I’ve worked in his films. More than professional, we share a personal relationship for many years. Firoz comes home regularly with his wife and we also visit him. Whenever he comes home, he drinks only tea. Yes, Firoz is a teetotaller , and a god-fearing religious, kind, generous human being. Consuming drugs is simply not in his DNA. And to arrest his wife for drug possession…I can’t think of anything more outrageous.” He added that Firoz took no intoxicants.

Shatrughan also said that he felt Firoz was being framed, adding that he had many enemies in the film industry. He added that Firoz should get justice.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
‘Experts say Delhi’s Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days’: Satyendar Jain
‘Experts say Delhi’s Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days’: Satyendar Jain
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Delhi is the highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases: Centre
Delhi is the highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases: Centre
Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal: NCB official
Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal: NCB official
HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant death case
HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant death case
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In