Home / Bollywood / Shefali Shah’s sons are under quarantine, actor says ‘Everybody is getting frustrated’

Shefali Shah’s sons are under quarantine, actor says ‘Everybody is getting frustrated’

Actor Shefali Shah reveals her sons are under quarantine inside their rooms and she can’t hug or touch them despite being in the same house.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:46 IST
Rishabh Suri
Shefali Shah opens up about the emotional challenges of having her kids quarantined inside their rooms.
Actor Shefali Shah, a doting mother to two sons, is having a tough time keeping herself away from her children, who are presently quarantined in their rooms after their return from Spain.

Despite living under the same roof, Shah, along with husband, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is keeping her family safe from Covid-19 by ensuring that her sons are confined to respective rooms.

Expressing satisfaction over authorities’ way of handling things, the 47-year-old says, “Soon after landing in Mumbai, they were asked to share their travel details and were let go. Since then, they are under room quarantine. They can’t get out, and nobody goes in. Their food is left outside.”

Shah is now personally involved in all daily chores, to ensure hygiene. “I am doing all of it by myself because I don’t trust anybody to understand its magnitude,” says the actor.

She gets emotional and admits that it isn’t easy staying away from children when they are right inside the house. “We have to remain in a room and everybody is getting frustrated. I am glad they are home and all of us are under one roof, but I can’t see them. We can’t sit together and chat. Right now, I would give anything to just sit in a room with them. We actually stand in our bedroom decks and see them… it’s not easy,” says the actor.

Elaborating on challenges of keeping her kids busy, Shah adds, “I have left board games like ludo and said, ‘Have fun boys’, but obviously, they are not! They are 18, for God’s sake!”

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi insists pilot brother not Covid-19 positive: ‘He shows no symptoms, his last international flight was 13 days ago’

Amid tough times, she is maintaining her calm with humour. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared a handwritten note that read, “I just wanted to say, I can’t wait for you to come out of rooms, not because I love you, but because I could do with two extra pair of hands to help with the housework. Oh, and by the way, I do love you all. Love, mom.”

