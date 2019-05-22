Shekhar Kapur dismisses reports of Mr India 2, says no question of sequel ‘without Sridevi’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has denied making a sequel to his 1987 hit Mr India and said that without Sridevi, the question of a sequel does not arise. The film had Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

A BollywoodHungama report said the filmmaker responded with a message saying, “False alarm!” when asked if he was collaborating with Anil Kapoor for a sequel to the Sridevi-starrer. “I don’t know what is happening with that project or what Boney Kapoor’s plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi no more, the question doesn’t arise,” he added.

A meeting between Anil and Shekhar led the actor to share a throwback picture from their Mr India days, sparking rumours that they might be planning a sequel. Shekhar teased fans as he wrote: “Discussing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them Anil.” Then Anil wrote: “Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We’re hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India.”

Feels like déjà vu! @shekharkapur & I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India...The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Je9she0YGp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 17, 2019

The report also quoted a source as saying, “There will never be another Mr India. Sridevi is gone. It is impossible to imagine Mr India without Sridevi. Even if Anil Kapoor was agreeable, Boney Kapoor who is the producer of Mr India would never dream of doing a sequel without his late wife. But it is not Mr India 2. Anil and Shekhar have been planning a film together for the longest time. They are now looking at doing a web series together.”

Mr India is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans and discovers his scientist father’s invisibility device. He then decides to fight against the corrupt and ends up in a face-off with the villain Mogambo -- an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri. The film also features the iconic song of late actor Sridevi, Kaate Nahi Katate.

