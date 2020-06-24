e-paper
Shekhar Suman demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, starts a forum

Shekhar Suman demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, starts a forum

Filmmaker-actor-singer Shekhar Suman has said that he has started a forum to demand CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Jun 24, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput died earlier this month.
Sushant Singh Rajput died earlier this month.
         

Actor-filmmaker Shekhar Suman has revealed that he has started a forum to demand a probe by the CBI in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Shekhar also wrote all efforts must be made to ensure that such a tragedy is avoided in a future.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “It’s crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.” 

 

 

He further wrote, “Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support.”

 

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police have conformed death by suicide and that the actor was battling depression. His death have again brought focus on nepotism and cliques in the industry, with many believing that the actor was ostracised by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’.

Shekhar had earlier written on Twitter, “A young life snuffed out..i remember him as an effervescent fun loving guy with no hang ups,loving, http://lovable.my competitor in Jhalak Dikhla Ja,from my home town Patna. i wish you fought your demons RIP Sushant Singh Rajput.”

