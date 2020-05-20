e-paper
Shibani Dandekar on life post lockdown: We will have to create our own opportunities

Uncertain about the future, the actor feels that one has to adapt to “the new normal” and unlock the creativity in this given situation

bollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 18:38 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Shibani Dandekar says everything will take time to become stable in our lives after this crisis
The lockdown has enabled many people to work from home and it stands true in the case of Shibani Dandekar as well. The actor has been making the most of this time brainstorming for scripting a web show with actor Gaurav Kapoor and director Akanksha Seda.

While many from the entertainment world are adapting to the working from home culture, Dandekar, 39, shares, “Post lockdown, a lot of content will now be created from home and we really don’t have to physically go outside to work,” she says. 

While some actors are working on self-shot projects, there are directors, who are holding narrations over video conferences with the cast, and simultaneously, scriptwriting, editing, and dubbing are going on from home. Uncertain about the future, Dandekar feels that one has to adapt to “the new normal” and unlock the creativity in this given situation. “I’m someone who doesn’t work in a 9-to-5 job and doesn’t know where my next job will be coming from. One has to look for ways to explore their creative side and create opportunities for themself. Everything will take time to become stable in our lives, work and finances,” she says. 

With limited work opportunities available for actors in the coming time, Dandekar says actors should not compromise on quality over anything else. “In Four More Shorts Please, I played a small part but it had a lot of depth. It’s about characters having some sort of impact on the board of schemes that are occurring,” she adds.

Since the pandemic has affected each and every person’s life, the actor says that we’ve to be patient, positive and understand that it may be difficult for everybody. “I’m just trying to be as calm as possible and taking each day as it comes and not going to the panic mode. Just figure out how to slowly but surely get things back to normal,” she says.

