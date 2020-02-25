Shilpa Shetty celebrates daughter Samisha’s arrival with a party. See pics of proud parents, pink cake

bollywood

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra threw a special party for friends and family on Monday. The couple were celebrating the arrival of their newborn daughter, Samisha.

Pictures from the party were shared by Shilpa’s friend Akanksha Malhotra on Instagram. “Celebrating our baby Samisha Shetty Kundra,” she captioned the post. In the photos, Shilpa is seen dressed in white top and black pants while Raj is seen in pink shirt and blue jeans. The photos also show multiple cakes, of which one is decorated with large roses and another is seen decked with pink baby goodies.

Shilpa and Raj announced on Friday that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy. “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post.

Talking about her niece, Shilpa’s sister Shamita says she is excited to be ‘maasi’ again. “I’m so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple,” Shamita told Pinkvilla.

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012. Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

