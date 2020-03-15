Shilpa Shetty celebrates first-month milestone of daughter Samisha with a special pic

bollywood

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Sunday to celebrate the first month of her newborn daughter. She tweeted a picture on the special occasion.

Shilpa wrote with her post: “Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back...” The photo shows the hands of the whole family--Shilpa, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and Samisha--stacked one on top of another.

Shilpa and Raj welcomed their baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra on February 15. “Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born :15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’ and ‘Misha’ is Russian stands for ‘someone like God’...You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family,” Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

According to various reports, they had the child through surrogacy. The couple’s son Viaan who was born in May 2012.

Shilpa’s sister Shamita talked about her niece in a recent interview. “I’m so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple,” Shamita said.

Shilpa will soon be seen in upcoming films Nikamma and Hungama 2. These will mark her comeback to films after many years. Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma also features YouTube sensation Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani, who is actor Bhagyashree’s son. The film will release on June 5.

