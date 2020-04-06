e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty cheers for 68-year-old mother-in-law during workout, son Viaan joins in. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty cheers for 68-year-old mother-in-law during workout, son Viaan joins in. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram of her mother-in-law working out and called it inspiring.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty cheered for her mother-in-law as she worked out.
Shilpa Shetty cheered for her mother-in-law as she worked out.
         

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, but her 68-year-old mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra is giving her a run for her money. Despite being nearly 70 and “highly diabetic”, she is not missing out on her workout routine even during the three-week lockdown.

In a video shared by Shilpa on Instagram, she is seen cheering for Usha as she works out at their home gym. “My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start,” the caption read.

“She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all,” it added. Viaan Raj Kundra, Shilpa’s son, also joined his grandmother during her workout session.

 

Currently, Shilpa is in self-isolation with her family. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the time away from work was letting her spend time with her newborn daughter, Samisha, and Viaan.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh on lockdown: ‘You might see me all happy and decked up but I have cried too’

“My role as a mother takes precedence over everything. I wanted time to myself because I was like, ‘I have a new baby, how will I manage?’ God has his special ways of working things around for you. This break unfortunately came at a time which isn’t a happy situation for people suffering from it. For me, it was a much needed break for my two kids,” she said.

Shilpa is all set to return to the big screen after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
No need to go to banks or ATMs during lockdown, will deliver, says Kerala
No need to go to banks or ATMs during lockdown, will deliver, says Kerala
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news