Shilpa Shetty cleans up garden, pens heartfelt note for house help: ‘Grateful for everyone who has made life easier for us’

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:04 IST

Shilpa Shetty Kundra considers sweeping as one of the best workouts during coronavirus lockdown. On Friday, she posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen cleaning her garden area.

“This is a workout guys. Maid nahi ayi hai... garden ho... ghar ho... safai karo. Isse better work-out nahi ho sakta. Aur self isolation mein occupation bhi mil jaata hai. ...Yeh ho gaya aaj ka cardio (The maid isn’t here today. So whether it’s your home or your garden, clean it up. There cannot be a better work out than this. It also keeps you occupied throught the self-isolation. Here’s enough cardio for today),” Shilpa said in the video.

Not only this, she also took out a moment to appreciate the efforts of house helpers.“Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these.

“ Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them,” she added.

