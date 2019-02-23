Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra dance to Punjabi song Lamberghini at family wedding. Watch

If you thought Bollywood’s wedding season is over, then you are certainly wrong. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s high profile weddings, there have been many other weddings including Alia Bhatt’s best friend Devika Advani’s marriage, that took place on Friday in Delhi.

Now, it is the turn of actor Shilpa Shetty to spread some cheer at the big fat Punjabi wedding of her family member Reena Kundra. The actor took to Instagram to share some pictures and videos from the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita enjoy waving pinwheels at the wedding.

Shilpta dances with other family members at the mehendi.

Looks like Punjabi song Lamberghini is a huge hit; after Alia danced to the song at her best friend’s wedding on Thursday, it is now the turn of Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra to match steps to the popular Punjabi song. Shilpa shared a video from the sangeet ceremony where she and her husband are dancing together to the beats of the popular song.

In another picture, Shilpa looks set for a pucca Punjabi wedding, wearing a parandi (hair tassel worn by women, popular in Punjabi functions), flared sharara-style trousers and a short kurti.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Family wedding Celebrations begin..#ReenawedsAnshul ..in Full #punjabi mode Mehendi Ready.”

In several pictures and video clips shared as Instagram stories, Shilpa can be seen dancing to the beats of drums at the mehendi ceremony and in many others posing with family members including sister Shamita, mother Sunanda Shetty and husband Raj.

Family time for Shilpa: With mom Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita.

A sister is the best friend any girl can have.

Shilpa and Raj pose for the camera.

Shilpa enjoys a decent fan following on Instagram and routinely posts pictures and videos from her life.

