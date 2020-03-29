Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra take Flip the Switch challenge with hilarious results, watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:32 IST

While in complete lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty finally took the Flip the Switch challenge on Instagram and had husband Raj Kundra for company. In the video she shared on Instagram Stories, Shilpa is seen wearing a gorgeous black dress as she grooves to Flip the Switch. Raj is standing beside her, dressed in denims shirt and jeans.

As the switch happens, Shilpa dons the denims while Raj is seen dancing in the black dress and has a wig on.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan takes on man who accused him of plagiarism: ‘Very strange and sad’

As the complete country is under lockdown, Shilpa, too is stuck inside her house without any house help. Sharing a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen cleaning her garden area, she wrote, “This is a workout guys. Maid nahi ayi hai... garden ho... ghar ho... safai karo. Isse better work-out nahi ho sakta. Aur self isolation mein occupation bhi mil jaata hai. ...Yeh ho gaya aaj ka cardio (The maid isn’t here today. So whether it’s your home or your garden, clean it up. There cannot be a better work out than this. It also keeps you occupied throught the self-isolation. Here’s enough cardio for today).”

She also took out a moment to appreciate the efforts of domestic helpers.“Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these.”

On the work front, Shilpa is gearing up to return to films after a sabbatical of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and will mark the big screen debut of singer Shirley Setia. Shilpa will also feature in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, where she will be seen alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and South actor Pranitha Subhash.

(IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more