Shilpa Shetty, Raj’s workout has son Viaan’s cameo: ‘Family that eats, prays and works out together, stays together’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:19 IST

Shilpa Shetty has shared an interesting video from her family workout at home and it seems she has cracked the idea of keeping her son involved while she follows her daily routine along with husband Raj Kundra. The video shows the 7-year-old boy sliding below his parents and hopping over them as they continue to remain busy with their ab workouts.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it’s not fun for him, he’s not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19.”

The second half of the video also shows Viaan playing on a treadmill as he stands still on the moving strip before he has to step down.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana initiated first kiss, calls wife Tahira Kashyap more jealous and annoying

Besides working out at home, Shilpa is also taking care of her newborn daughter Samisha, born via surrogacy. The actor had earlier shared a video that shows her holding the little one in her arms. Sharing the significance of number 15 in her life, she had mentioned in her caption, “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more