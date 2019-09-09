Shilpa Shetty wishes husband Raj Kundra on his 44th birthday, shares inside pics from party

bollywood

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a cute birthday post for husband Raj Kundra, who turned 44 on September 9. Shilpa also hosted a birthday party for Raj, pictures from which have been shared online.

Taking to Instagram, “Happiest Birthday my #Cookie, You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband... and I’m one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true... cause you really deserve it all. Wishing our #superhero @rajkundra9 tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all.”

Shilpa also shared several pictures from Raj’s birthday party on her Instagram stories. The party was attended by several industry names such as Aamir Ali, Jackky Bhagnani, R Madhavan, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, among others.

Some pictures showed Raj pouring himself some champagne in an elaborate arrangement of glasses. Others showed him embracing Shilpa, and posing with guests such as sister-in-law Shamita Shetty. Group photos shared by Shilpa showed everyone having fun.

Shilpa Shetty shared pictures from Raj Kundra’s birthday party.

Shilpa and Raj, who have one son together, often share cute messages for each other on social media. At a recent Europe vacation, Raj had written on Instagram, “My love for you is a journey starting at forever and ending at never...and If a hug represented how much I loved you, I would hold you in my arms forever!!”

On Shilpa’s birthday in June, he’d written, “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can’t express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all.”

