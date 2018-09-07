Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha show up for brothers Siddhanth and Luv at Paltan screening. See pics

JP Dutta’s new film, Paltan, had a premiere show in Mumbai on Thursday and present at the show were not just the film’s lead cast but their families, too. And many of them are Bollywood stars in their own right.

Present at the occasion was Shatrughan Sinha, whose son Luv Sinha, stars in the film. Also present were Sonakshi Sinha with her mother Poonam Sinha. TV star Debina Bonnerjee was there to support her husband Gurmeet Choudhary while Arjun Rampal’s girls Mahikaa and Myra came in with their friends to support him. Siddhanth Kapoor’s mother Shivangi and elder sister, actor Shraddha Kapoor, were present, too. In fact, his aunt Padmini Kolhapure made it for the screening as well. Mana Shetty, wife of Sunil Shetty, as well as actors Kim Sharma and Sonal Chouhan (both star in the film) made it to the screening.

Paltan is based on the 1967 Nathu La military clash that took place along the Sikkim border between India and China. It is an untold story of the Indian forces facing an intense battle to thwart a Chinese infiltration.

Starring Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakkar, the film was released on September 7, 2018.

Paltan marks JP Dutta’s return to direction after a 12-year gap. The national award-winning director is well known for war films such as Border and LOC Kargil. His debut film Refugee launched Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

