Home / Bollywood / Shriya Pilgaonkar slams attacks on Bollywood : Everybody is coming with their own agenda right now

Shriya Pilgaonkar slams attacks on Bollywood : Everybody is coming with their own agenda right now

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar laments the hatred that is being spread by a section about the film industry.

bollywood Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:09 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar will star in web series, Crackdown.
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar will star in web series, Crackdown.
         

Many believe that what started as a cry for a fair trial and finding the truth behind the sad passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has now just become a scathing attack on each other in Bollywood. Actor Shriya Pilgoankar wants to keep an arms distance from all this chatter and advocates others to do the same.

“I don’t watch the news. As people we have a responsibility towards how we consume our news, especially when the case is so sensitive and close to everybody’s heart. The least we can do is be respectful about it. The sad part is that everybody is coming with their own agenda right now. What all of us somewhere everybody wants right now is for the right authorities to do their job,” explains the actor.

Pilgaonkar also feels that everyone is peddling their version of the story and spreading different narratives. 

“But then there is the truth and then there is everyone’s version. So I am just somebody that does not participate in conversations which are on baseless information. Now we have the authorities handling the matter, they need to be given a chance to do the investigation in a fair manner,” adds the Mirzapur actor.

She also laments the hatred that is being spread by a section about the film industry. “The hatred that is spewing, the wrong information that is being peddled… I don’t know how it is going to lead to anything,” she wonders.

Pilgaonkar also feels that in the lockdown, people have seen extreme human behavior, the best and the worst. “

“At t a time when we need to operate from a place of empathy and kindness towards each other, people are choosing a convenient route behind their screen to just spew hatred without even understanding what the situation is. I feel very helpless right now. You just don’t know what to do when you see people believing in anything and everything they hear without actual evidence and investigation. I don’t indulge myself in that. It is difficult for me to not get mentally depressed about it,” she concludes.

