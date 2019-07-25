Shruti Haasan on doing 4-5 films at a time: ‘I had become a bit jaded, was definitely losing my spark’

Actor Shruti Haasan, who made her singing debut in father Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan (1992) with an Ilaiyaraaja composition, has said she had become “jaded”, adding that her well wishers suggested she should slow down on movies and dedicate more time to music. Incidentally, Shruti had crooned the hit song Chupdi Chupdi Chaachi in Kamal Hassan’s Chachi 420.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Shruti said, “I had become a bit jaded. I felt like I was definitely losing my spark. Most importantly, I had completely lost touch with music. I felt that something was constantly missing in my life, but I couldn’t put a finger on it, which is when I realised that I am a songwriter and that’s how I express myself. My dad had been telling me for long that it isn’t normal to do five to six movies at a time. That I will burn out. He felt I should be doing music. The same advice came from my friends too, but sometimes you don’t really listen to anyone, right?”

She added, “In fact, I hadn’t even written or performed in the eight years that I was working, and I knew that if I was writing an entire album from scratch then I needed to give it the time it deserves. And I will be able to write honestly when I could reconnect with myself.”

Talking about the privileges of being a star’s daughter, the actor told the tabloid, “With all the nepotism debate doing the rounds, it might also sound like I am this whiny girl who is not thankful for what she has. No, I am very grateful for what I have and I am aware that my surname opened doors for me. But I also know that I stayed on for the Shruti part and not the Haasan part.”

Shruti completed 10 years in showbiz on Thursday and wrote a long thank you note for fans on her Instagram page.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 10:24 IST